One injured in shooting outside Stoughton bar

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old male with several gunshot wounds.

The Stoughton Police Department first received calls around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday for gun shots being fired at Shaker’s Saloon, located on Chalet Drive in the City of Stoughton.

Police say several shell casings were located in the parking lot. Investigators say they were later notified that a victim of the shooting was at Edgerton Hospital.

Stoughton PD believe this is a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Stoughton Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

