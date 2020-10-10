MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One last blast of summer expected this weekend. Look for sunny skies and mild temperatures to stick around for Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. Another warm day anticipated Sunday, but there will be more cloud cover around.

Our next weathermaker arrives Monday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as much cooler air rushes in. A lingering shower is possible Tuesday as highs fall back to the 60s.

Despite calm weather the second half of next week, even colder air is slated to move in our direction. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be held down into the 50s with overnight lows dipping back into the 30s.

