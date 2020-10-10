Advertisement

One Last Blast Of Summer

Sunny With Warm Temperatures
Warm and Sunny
Warm and Sunny(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One last blast of summer expected this weekend. Look for sunny skies and mild temperatures to stick around for Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. Another warm day anticipated Sunday, but there will be more cloud cover around.

Our next weathermaker arrives Monday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as much cooler air rushes in. A lingering shower is possible Tuesday as highs fall back to the 60s.

Despite calm weather the second half of next week, even colder air is slated to move in our direction. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be held down into the 50s with overnight lows dipping back into the 30s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend 70’s followed by rain & cool-down next week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
A pleasant weekend is followed up by a cooler trend next week.

News

Brendan's Friday Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

A stellar weekend forecast with highs near 70

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Even warmer today with near record highs in the upper 70s and low 80s

Forecast

Friday’s warm surge brings highs close to 80°F

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
A brief warm-up on Friday kicks off a pleasant weekend.

Latest News

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT

Forecast

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Perhaps the nicest weekend for the rest of the year.

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Forecast

Mild weather continues into the first part of next week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Friday.

Forecast

Look Up Tonight: Mars won't be this close again until 2035

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT