One last day to enjoy the sunshine & warmth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was ample sunshine Saturday afternoon - showcasing some of southern Wisconsin’s beautiful Fall colors. High pressure slides east over the next 24 hours. Winds will shift out of the east to the southeast by Sunday afternoon. As a result, a bit more moisture moves in to generate some cloud cover. Even with a few more clouds, highs will top out in the upper 60′s - lower 70′s again. This will be the last warm & sunny day before showers & cooler air moves in Monday.

A northerly wind & lake breeze keep temperatures in the 60's and lower 70's Saturday afternoon. A clear sky allowed afternoon highs to reach the mid 70's in SW Wisconsin. (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will race across the northern Plains late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form along and behind the frontal boundary. Monday starts off with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50′s. Rain moves in and temperatures drop through lunchtime. Afternoon highs may only climb into the lower 60′s before dropping into early Tuesday morning. A few stronger storms are possible along this front - especially farther west. As the front moves into southern Wisconsin, the system loses some steam, but may produce gusty winds in the strongest storms. Rain moves out quickly by Monday evening.

Scattered showers & storms are expected along a cold front on Monday. (WMTV)

The remainder of the week will be more quiet, but cooler. Temperatures fall into the mid 60′s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Quick impulses Tuesday and Wednesday may produce a spotty shower or two. However, a dry atmosphere will keep rain chances fairly low. A stronger cold front moves through Thursday and drops high temperatures into the upper 40′s - lower 50′s next weekend.

