Advertisement

One last day to enjoy the sunshine & warmth

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures arrive with Monday’s cold front.
Highs remain in the upper 60's Sunday before a cold front drops highs into the lower - mid 60's next week. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Monday.
Highs remain in the upper 60's Sunday before a cold front drops highs into the lower - mid 60's next week. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Monday.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was ample sunshine Saturday afternoon - showcasing some of southern Wisconsin’s beautiful Fall colors. High pressure slides east over the next 24 hours. Winds will shift out of the east to the southeast by Sunday afternoon. As a result, a bit more moisture moves in to generate some cloud cover. Even with a few more clouds, highs will top out in the upper 60′s - lower 70′s again. This will be the last warm & sunny day before showers & cooler air moves in Monday.

A northerly wind & lake breeze keep temperatures in the 60's and lower 70's Saturday afternoon. A clear sky allowed afternoon highs to reach the mid 70's in SW Wisconsin.
A northerly wind & lake breeze keep temperatures in the 60's and lower 70's Saturday afternoon. A clear sky allowed afternoon highs to reach the mid 70's in SW Wisconsin.(WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will race across the northern Plains late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form along and behind the frontal boundary. Monday starts off with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50′s. Rain moves in and temperatures drop through lunchtime. Afternoon highs may only climb into the lower 60′s before dropping into early Tuesday morning. A few stronger storms are possible along this front - especially farther west. As the front moves into southern Wisconsin, the system loses some steam, but may produce gusty winds in the strongest storms. Rain moves out quickly by Monday evening.

Scattered showers & storms are expected along a cold front on Monday.
Scattered showers & storms are expected along a cold front on Monday.(WMTV)

The remainder of the week will be more quiet, but cooler. Temperatures fall into the mid 60′s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Quick impulses Tuesday and Wednesday may produce a spotty shower or two. However, a dry atmosphere will keep rain chances fairly low. A stronger cold front moves through Thursday and drops high temperatures into the upper 40′s - lower 50′s next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

One Last Blast Of Summer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Sunny with warm temperatures.

Forecast

Weekend 70’s followed by rain & cool-down next week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
A pleasant weekend is followed up by a cooler trend next week.

News

Brendan's Friday Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

A stellar weekend forecast with highs near 70

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Even warmer today with near record highs in the upper 70s and low 80s

Latest News

Forecast

Friday’s warm surge brings highs close to 80°F

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
A brief warm-up on Friday kicks off a pleasant weekend.

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT

Forecast

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Perhaps the nicest weekend for the rest of the year.

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT

Forecast

October turns into HOT-ober by the end of the workweek

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Forecast

Mild weather continues into the first part of next week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Friday.