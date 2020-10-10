Superintendent announces return to in-person instruction for Darlington Community School District

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington Community School District Superintendent Cale Jackson announced Friday that pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students will return to in-person instruction beginning Monday, Oct. 12.

Students are to attend classes following their normal Monday through Thursday schedule. No in-person instruction will be held on Fridays.

High school students will continue with virtual instruction through the next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, high school students will return to a hybrid schedule where half of the students will attend in-person instruction Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jackson said Fridays will be used for deep cleaning, teacher preparation and professional development. Additionally, teachers can use the time to meet students with questions.

The district will distribute free lunches to students 18 and under from 11 a.m to 12:15 p.m Fridays at select locations. The full announcement can be read below.

