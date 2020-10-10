This t-shirt may get you to believe in twin telepathy

MT. HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Twins Joe Ryan and Julie Ibinger know each other to a T, and they have a t-shirt to prove it.

Passing their 43rd birthday, the life-long Mt. Horeb residents said they’ve always had an extraordinary bond.

“I am 12 minutes older and wiser, so I think ever since that day it’s been a unique and cool relationship,” Ryan said.

Ibinger described a few of their uncanny similarities: “We both got married in 2000. We both have three kids—each have two girls, and each have one boy. Our two youngest are two weeks apart.”

They found another moment to add to their list, at their most recent birthday party. They were exchanging gifts.

Ryan said, “She hands me the bag from [this store], and then I hand her the bag. I started laughing because it was the same bag. I look in it, and that’s when I started laughing because I’m like, ‘Holy cow. It’s the same exact shirt.’”

“Out of all the stores that we could’ve gone to or the gifts that we could’ve bought, to pick out the exact same shirt. It was definitely just shocking,” Ibinger said. Her brother added, “All of our kids, my mom, started laughing.”

To recount the story, the brother-sister duo met the owner of the t-shirt store Kella in-person for the first time. Owner Kelly Leschisin told NBC15, “Honestly, I loved playing a tiny little part in that.”

She said, “I actually have twin nieces, so I understand how the whole twinning thing works and how they share the same wavelength. It was really, really cool to be a part of it."

Ryan explained why he chose to shop locally and specifically at this store: “It’s been a ‘giving back’ kind of thing. It’s also a super cool store, so it makes it kind of easy.”

He added, though his story is not “the biggest, earth-shattering thing... Hopefully, 30 years from now we’ll be giggling about the same thing,” Ryan said.

Throughout October, NBC15 is committing to sharing ways you can support small business across the viewing area.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.