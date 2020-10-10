Thousands raised in online fundraiser for The Old Fashioned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The pandemic continues to threaten the survival of many long-time businesses in our community.

The Old Fashioned on the Capitol Square is one of many downtown businesses in Madison with concern for the future, so the owners took a chance and set up a Gofundme page.

They say the funds will go to offset some operational expenses but the driving motivation behind it is to help the restaurant’s employees.

In business since 2005, The Old Fashioned has seen a big dip in profits since the pandemic, forcing them to cut down on staffing. “We had to lay-off over 100 employees, which was very difficult for us to do,” said Jennifer DeBolt, General Manager.

Now just 24 employees work to keep the business going. Many of the current employees have even taken pay cuts. “That’s what COVID has taught me…that nothing really is completely certain,” said Veronica Mingle, a server at the restaurant for the past three years.

“When people are nervous to go out to eat or they don’t feel comfortable. that has a huge impact since we only have outdoor seating to be safe with COVID right now. If it rains, I don’t have a job for a week,” said Mingle.

Thursday, the owners started an online fundraiser to offset expenses and help pay employees. More than $21,000 has been raised in just the first day.

“We’ve been running at a negative every month since the pandemic,” DeBolt says they were granted funds from the Paycheck Protection Program but it was only a short term fix.

She says the support from the community is what’s keeping them going.

Joel Irwin of Cross Plains, a customer dining at the restaurant says it’s important to support local businesses.

His nephew was one of the employees laid off by the restaurant. “He’s having a tough time but the owners are keeping in touch. Hopefully they’ll be able to bring him back,” said Irwin,

He says community members must do their parts to help businesses keep rolling.

“Madison has some fabulous restaurants, but all the restaurants are really struggling,” he said.

DeBolt says she’s rooting for all area businesses to come out of this stronger. “The restaurant community here has just blossomed. I think we’re all important, not just us…every restaurant is important in this community”, she said.

The online fundraiser has a goal of $75,000 which the owners say will hopefully keep things afloat until they can return to full capacity.

When it gets too cold to serve customers on the patio, they will open inside at 25 percent capacity.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.