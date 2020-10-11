Advertisement

Biden visit Monday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COULOMBS, Ohio (AP) - Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio. The visit signals the former vice president’s hopes of winning the state after Democrats lost by a significant margin in the 2016 election.

The Biden campaign says Biden plans stops in Toledo and Cincinnati, a week after boosting advertising dollars into Ohio’s rural and Appalachian areas.

With the president sidelined by COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence plans a “Make America Great Again” rally in Columbus Monday.

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, but recent surveys show a tight race this year. Surveys by Republican legislative strategists show Trump’s support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year, notably in and around Cincinnati.

