Hy-Vee dietitian shares tips to get back to a breakfast routine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With some students taking part in remote learning or the hybrid in-person model, many families are noticing a change in once typical breakfast routines.

Hy-Vee Dietitian Andrea Miller shares some recipes and tips to get your day started off right.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

“We fast overnight, so we go without energy overnight as we are sleeping which is a good thing to do,” said Miller.

As many families know, some children and adults might not wake up hungry. To appease the picky eaters, Miller suggests serving a non-traditional breakfast food.

“Don’t feel like you have to stick to what we know as traditional breakfast foods,” she said. “Usually when kids are involved in what they’re eating, they’re usually going to try it and like it a little bit easier.”

One recommendation is to create a base breakfast that each member of the family can personalize to their liking.

To save time in the morning, find a few moments the night before to have ingredients ready. Miller suggests prepping overnight oats or simply cutting up some fruit and veggies to grab and go.

Below are a few recipes to try out during a busy work and school week.

Chia Pudding

Ingredients: 1 cup yogurt, 1 cup milk of choice, ¼ cup chia seeds

Combine all ingredients together in a bowl using a whisk, cover bowl and put in refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight. Stir once or twice during the first hour and place back in the refrigerator.

In the morning, add toppings as desired, such as: berries, banana, nuts or seeds, granola

Pressure Cooker Steel-Cut Oats

Ingredients: 2 cups water, 1 cup milk of choice, 1 cup steel cut oats, a whole cinnamon stick (optional)

Combine all ingredients in the base of your pressure cooker. Use “porridge” button if you have it, 8 minutes, or set at High Pressure for 8 minutes. Allow to natural release for at least 10 minutes. Release any remaining pressure, stir on Warm setting until desired thickness.

Add toppings as desired, such as: berries, banana, nuts or seeds, granola

Overnight Oats

Ingredients: Old-fashioned oats, milk

Add oats to individual dishes with lids, or a large bowl with a lid. Pour milk over oats until the milk reaches just over the top of the layer of oats. Stir once, cover and set refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, add toppings as desired, such as: berries, banana, nuts or seeds, granola

Baked Eggs for Sandwiches

Ingredients: 1 cup shredded hash browns, ½ cup shredded cheese, ½ cup milk, 6 large eggs, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper

1. Preheat to 400 degrees. Grease 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray, line with parchment so the pieces over hang on each side.

2. Sprinkle the hash browns in an even layer on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the hash browns.

3. Whisk together the milk, eggs, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over hash browns.

4. Bake until eggs are set, about 20 minutes.

5. Allow to cool a few minutes, then slice into 9 squares.

6. Build breakfast sandwich as desired using toast, an English Muffin, tortilla, biscuit or bagel, and any additional cheese or meat, such as Canadian bacon. Or, serve topped with sautéed veggies.

