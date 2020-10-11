Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday

“I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,” Ivanka says.
Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration on January 20, 2017. (File Photo)
Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration on January 20, 2017. (File Photo)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILBERT, Wis. (WMTV) - Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, will visit Hilbert, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign announced Ivanka will travel to the village to converse with local supporters and share her father’s Make America Great Again agenda.

The event is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Tuesday. Details regarding the location of the event have not been released at this time.

“I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,” Ivanka said. “From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.”

Ivanka’s trip will happen the same day Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin.

