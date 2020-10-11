Marshall woman identified as victim in fatal crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) -- A Marshall woman is being identified as the victim in a fatal crash that happened Friday morning in the Town of Burke.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Wendy J. Rutherford, 52, died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred near Seminary Springs Road and County Highway T in the Town of Burke around 8:30 AM.

Officials say Rutherford’s death remains under investigation and additional testing at the medical examiner’s office is underway.

