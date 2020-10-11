Monday cold front brings rain & cooler temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southeasterly winds brought in low-level moisture and ample cloud cover throughout Sunday. Highs remained in the 60′s and will stay there for Monday. A cold front is racing across the Plains and will bring the showers/storms for Monday morning.

Clouds stick around for Sunday night -- keeping temperatures in the lower 60's and upper 50's. (WMTV NBC15)

The frontal boundary will cross the Mississippi River into Wisconsin before sunrise Monday. Showers and storms will be located along and behind the frontal boundary. A few stronger storms are possible much farther West - where greater instability and a better wind profile set up. As the storms cross into Wisconsin, they’ll be in a weakening state. Nevertheless, showers are anticipated for the morning commute and some heavier downpours are possible. Most of southern Wisconsin can expect to pick up between 0.25″ - 0.75″ of rain.

Showers/storms arrive Monday morning with a cold front. Rain moves out by afternoon. (WMTV NBC15)

Rain moves out from West to East late Monday morning into the afternoon. After starting in the 50′s, clouds clear out as drier air moves in behind the front. A longer period of sunshine could mean warmer temperatures for Monday afternoon. If the cloud deck holds on, temperatures will be a few degrees lower. Monday highs are expected to top out in the lower - mid 60′s. Lows fall into the 40′s Tuesday.

A few clouds pass by with an upper-level impulse Tuesday afternoon. Another weather system arrives mid-week bring another shower chance Wednesday into Thursday. That cold front will drop temperatures considerably - into the lower 50′s and upper 40′s next weekend.

