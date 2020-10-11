Monday cold front brings rain & cooler temperatures
Showers and storms move in Monday morning. A few high wind gusts are possible in the strongest cells.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southeasterly winds brought in low-level moisture and ample cloud cover throughout Sunday. Highs remained in the 60′s and will stay there for Monday. A cold front is racing across the Plains and will bring the showers/storms for Monday morning.
The frontal boundary will cross the Mississippi River into Wisconsin before sunrise Monday. Showers and storms will be located along and behind the frontal boundary. A few stronger storms are possible much farther West - where greater instability and a better wind profile set up. As the storms cross into Wisconsin, they’ll be in a weakening state. Nevertheless, showers are anticipated for the morning commute and some heavier downpours are possible. Most of southern Wisconsin can expect to pick up between 0.25″ - 0.75″ of rain.
Rain moves out from West to East late Monday morning into the afternoon. After starting in the 50′s, clouds clear out as drier air moves in behind the front. A longer period of sunshine could mean warmer temperatures for Monday afternoon. If the cloud deck holds on, temperatures will be a few degrees lower. Monday highs are expected to top out in the lower - mid 60′s. Lows fall into the 40′s Tuesday.
A few clouds pass by with an upper-level impulse Tuesday afternoon. Another weather system arrives mid-week bring another shower chance Wednesday into Thursday. That cold front will drop temperatures considerably - into the lower 50′s and upper 40′s next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.