More than 7 million general election ballots cast so far

WASHINGTON (CNN) - With three weeks until election day, more than seven million Americans have already cast their ballots.

That’s according to a CNN and Edison research survey of election officials in 36 states.

So far, Democrats lead Republicans in the six states reporting returns by party.

Of course, this doesn’t predict the outcome of the presidential election.

Polling shows Republicans strongly prefer voting in-person on election day instead of using early options.

The number of pre-election day ballots being cast is expected to rise around the country.

By the end of the week, all 50 states and Washington, DC will have ballots available for early voters.

