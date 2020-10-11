Advertisement

No injuries, arrests in shots fired incident

A house was struck several times by bullets, MPD said
(MGN Image)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Sunday morning around 5:12 a.m. on the 5800 block of Balsam Rd.

MPD says witnesses heard people walking around outside before 10 shots were fired. Witnesses then heard people running away.

An occupied house was struck by bullets several times but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made, MPD said.

The scene is no longer under investigation.

