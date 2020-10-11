No injuries, arrests in shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Sunday morning around 5:12 a.m. on the 5800 block of Balsam Rd.

MPD says witnesses heard people walking around outside before 10 shots were fired. Witnesses then heard people running away.

An occupied house was struck by bullets several times but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made, MPD said.

The scene is no longer under investigation.

