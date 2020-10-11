One person injured in Fitchburg stabbing

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning on the 3500 block of Breckenridge Ct.

Around 4:43 a.m. a person flagged down a Fitchburg Officer and reported their friend had been injured. The officer found the victim had multiple, life-threatening stab wounds and provided the victim with first aid before they were transported to a local hospital.

Police also located the suspect on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Dane County Jail for charges of reckless endangerment safety-first degree and disorderly conduct while armed.

The identity of the victim has not been released, however officers say they are in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.