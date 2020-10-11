Wisconsin surpasses 150k all-time positive COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just three weeks after surpassing 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, Wisconsin recorded 150,236 all-time positive virus cases Sunday.

Testing was up by 10,247 since Saturday, with 7,571 returning negative results and 2,676 returning positive results, according to the Department of Health Services.

Despite a slight decrease in newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, the seven-day average also reached a new high Sunday with an average 2,510 new cases reported per.

Seven new deaths and 79 additional hospitalizations were also reported Sunday.

DHS reports 119,747 people have recovered from the virus and 28,988 cases are still active.

