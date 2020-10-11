Advertisement

WisDOT warns motorists of potential for deer collisions

Last year there were 18,414 reported deer/vehicle crashes in the state
(WDTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be wary of deer darting across roadways during the coming weeks as deer/vehicle crashes typically peak in October and November.

“The best strategy to protect yourself and minimize the chance of hitting a deer is to buckle up, slow down and watch the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Deer can be seen any time of day, but they’re especially active around dusk and dawn.”

The fall months are considered the “rutting” period, or when bucks pursue potential mates, WisDOT says. To avoid collisions with deer, the department offers the following tips to drivers:

WisDOT

Last year there were 18,414 reported deer/vehicle crashes; 556 of those resulted in injuries and nine resulted in deaths, according to WisDOT.

