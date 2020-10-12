Advertisement

5th night of Wauwatosa police shooting protest more peaceful

A protester stands in front of the Wauwatosa City Hall Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. On Wednesday, District Attorney John Chisholm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Demonstrators protested for a fifth night in a Milwaukee suburb following a prosecutor’s decision not to charge a police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager.

About two dozen demonstrators remained at a corner in Wauwatosa on Sunday night past the 7 p.m. curfew. Police warned the protesters several times that they were unlawfully assembled.

Most demonstrators left the area, but the few who remained were arrested.

Last week, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, in the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

