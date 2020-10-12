Dane County Supervisor Paul Rusk dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Board Supervisor Paul Rusk died over the weekend at the age of 65.

Rusk was elected to the County Board in 2002 to represent District 12, which covers the Village of Maple Bluff and the north side of Madison. The board said that he was a “proud Northsider” and was “passionate” about serving his district.

“Paul was a good and principled man,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “I will dearly miss his friendship, as well as his intellect and sound counsel, as the County Board addresses the challenges ahead.”

Rusk was also the chair of Dane Co. Board’s Public Protection and Judiciary Committee for 12 and a half years, from 2006 to the fall of 2018. He was most recently a member of the Public Works and Transportation Committee.

The Board recognized Rusk for leading the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee in addressing issues in the criminal justice system. The county had opened the new courthouse in 2006, right when Rusk had taken the chair position. The committee then took on the crisis of the Public Safety Communications Center, a 2009 report about racial disparities in the criminal justice system and then facing those challenges.

While Rusk was the chair, the committee also created the Criminal Justice Council. The committee then created a community-driven process to address racial disparities and mental health in the jail, as well as throughout the criminal justice system.

The Board also noted that Rusk found a way to close the old jail in the City County Building, provided programming and medical beds and decreased the number of jail beds.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi called Rusk a “public servant in every sense.”

“Our community has lost a caring, compassionate leader who placed people and public service in the highest regard,” Parisi said.

Parisi also noted Rusk’s work with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance, as well as the committee.

“In that role and with his work with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance, Paul was a steadfast advocate for our most vulnerable and was a passionate, leading progressive voice about public safety and criminal justice reform,” Parisi said. ""Paul was every bit of thoughtful as he was kind. Paul’s leadership and grace will be deeply missed. He was a public servant in every sense. All of Dane County mourns the loss of our friend and colleague, Supervisor Paul Rusk."

Rusk grew up in California and graduated from University of Wisconsin- Madison in 1977 with a horticulture degree. He earned a master’s degree in public policy from UW- Madison in 1991.

