Gov. Evers calls on Republican leaders to meet with him to talk state response to COVID-19

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is calling on Republican leaders sit down with him and talk about the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The governor shared a letter Thursday directed at Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, urging them to meet him at a negotiating table.

The governor welcomed the two legislator’s thoughts and feedback on how the state can get through COVID-19, but said he was disappointed that they did not respond to his request to meet in June. Since then, the governor said he appreciated that the leaders have reconsidered this and had one-on-one conversations with him. Now, Evers wants to have all three of them sit down to talk coronavirus response tactics.

“One thing is certain: now is not the time to weaken our state’s response to this virus; now is the time to strengthen it,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers wrote in the letter that the challenges Wisconsinites are facing right now are “unprecedented.”

“Wisconsinites are scared about what this virus means for their loved ones, their businesses, our state economy, and our country’s economy,” Evers said. “We desperately need Republicans in the Legislature to start taking this seriously.”

This letter comes after lawmakers met Monday to require the Department of Health Services go through the rule-making process, which put the governor’s large gathering ban into place.

Evers also explained that it has been 180 days since Wisconsin lawmakers have passed any legislation.

