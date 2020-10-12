Advertisement

Green County homes, businesses to receive broadband expansion from grant

Nearly $609,000 in funds have also been matched for this project, for a total of over $1.02 million.
(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 6,500 households and 100 businesses in Green County will be receiving expanded high-speed broadband coverage as part of a new grant.

The Green County Development Corporation (GCDC) received the grant to expand on broadband coverage in rural and underserved areas of the county. The funding comes from Gov. Tony Evers' efforts in distributing CARES funding for broadband expansion.

Projects with this funding are required to meet a quick turn around in scheduling and be ready for customers to use before Dec. 30, 2020

The Public Service Commission awarded GCDC $420,000, which will provide high speed, fixed wireless internet to a large portion of the county. Parts of New Glarus, Monticello, Albany and the surrounding township will also be included.

GCDC privately partners with Litewire Internet Services of Evansville, who will be implementing the project.

Forty three existing structures, like water towers and wind generators, will be used for this project in order to save time in bringing the service to people. It also allows for the existing structures to be repurposed and the environmental impact on the community will be reduced.

