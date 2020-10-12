Labor of love: Farmers feed communities through pandemic

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday is National Farmer’s Day, a time when we think about all the hard work farmers do for us. A new poll shows that people are thinking about farmers and their role in our community more than just one day a year.

The Gallup Poll measures public opinion of the major 25 business sectors. For the first time in its 20 year history farming and agriculture are ranked number one, meaning consumers appreciation for farmers is undeniable.

Farming is a labor of love for the families that work on their farms 365 days a year. While the world slowed down during the pandemic, farmer’s kept it going. “Our everyday chores were the same so we still had the same amount of work to do here,” said Darci Daniels, a farmer in Hixton.

Daniels and her family have a store front on their Hilton farm known as Garden Valley Farmstead. “We are working just as hard as ever,” she added. When they opened their doors for the season in March, they had an influx of new customers. “Wanting to get meat, cheese and everything they couldn’t find at the grocery store,” Daniels said.

The pandemic is taking customers back to the basics of where their food comes from. “I think it’s a good thing because I think a lot of people became complacent, they go to a grocery store and everything is there and they don’t realize it takes an awful lot to put that food on the table,” said Bob Bosold from the Mid-West Farm Report.

According to the Gallup poll, the recent experiences have led to a renewed understanding and appreciation of farmers. “People are so far removed from the farm today in general even in a small farming community like us so just getting people reconnected of how their food is produced and just a better understanding of it,” Daniels added.

It’s not an easy job but farmers are still out there working 7 days a week. “It’s kind of a thankless job a lot of times being a farmer,” Daniels said. During the pandemic, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin says that local farms have provided more than 12 million pounds of cheese, milk, butter and other products to families.

“I guess every day is Farmer’s Day for us,” Daniels said. On this Farmer’s Day, take a moment to remember all the work that farmers do day in and day out. “Stop and talk to a farmer when you see them, farmers would love to tell you what they do, how they do it, why they do it and all with the consumer in mind,” Bosold said.

