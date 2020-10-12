Advertisement

Madison Police Dept. warn of tailgating and Halloween crackdown

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. wants campus-area bars and people planning house parties to know neither Halloween nor the start of Badger football counts as a good reason to violate the city’s order capping how many people are allowed at public gatherings.

On Monday, the department released a letter that it plans to send to campus-area bars, reminding them of the rules regarding Public Health Madison and Dane County’s emergency order. PHMDC’s emergency order caps indoor gatherings at 10 people – not including employees – and requires social distancing and masks. Outdoor gatherings can have 25 people or less, with similar restrictions.

Previously, health officials noted that its emergency restrictions supersede the state’s recent order because the local one is more restrictive.

In addition to warnings for bars, police want people planning their own celebrations to know house parties and other gatherings are verboten too. MPD points out violators risk being cited for creating or permitting a health nuisance, which would carry a fine of $376, at least, among other potential counts.

For those who attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the police department states the university’s Dean of Students will be working with officers to make sure any offending students would be held accountable for their actions.

The letter notes that, not only is Freakfest canceled, there are now city-sanctioned Halloween-themed events set for that weekend.

The department also included a list of alcohol-based violations and potential fines:

  • Underage drinking – If you look under 21 and possess alcohol, you will be asked to provide proof of age. (Mandatory Court and maximum fine of $187 for first offense)
  • Procuring Alcohol – If you provide alcohol to someone who is not yet 21, you will be cited. This includes the underage people who walk into your open home and help themselves to alcohol. You are responsible for controlling who comes into your home and any alcohol you have in your residence. ($376 per violation per roommate)
  • Dispensing Alcohol – You and your friends who are 21 or older can buy alcohol together and drink alcohol together, but you cannot resemble a bar. Any exchange of money for alcohol constitutes dispensing alcohol. ($681 per roommate)
  • Open Intoxicants on Public Street – The ‘Public Street’ extends from the sidewalk across the street to the opposite sidewalk. No open alcohol is allowed in this area. ($313)
  • Unreasonable Noise – Unreasonable noise can include anything from a loud individual person to loud music coming from speakers or other devices. ($187 per roommate)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Evers calls on Republican leaders to meet with him to talk state response to COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers is calling on Republicans sit down with him and talk about the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Local

Madison to “Flip the Switch” on city’s largest solar energy project

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison will reach a new milestone on Thursday when they “Flip the Switch” on the city’s single largest solar project to date.

State

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager says he sees no reason why the officer should be fired.

State

Wisconsin’s Johnson says COVID-19 ‘is not a death sentence’

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”

Regional

Michigan Supreme Court denies Whitmer’s request for extension of coronavirus orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Justices ruled 4-3 that the orders issued under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act “are of no continuing legal effect.”

Latest News

Local

Dane County Supervisor Paul Rusk dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Board Supervisor Paul Rusk died over the weekend at the age of 65.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases dips below 2,000, but weekly averages keep rising

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
New COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin dropped below 2,000 for the first time in a week. However, that number did not fall far enough to keep the weekly average from hitting a new all-time high.

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Chilly blast by the end of the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago

Politics

Pres. Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Few details about the event have been released at this time.

Badgers

Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.