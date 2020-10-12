Advertisement

Madison to “Flip the Switch” on city’s largest solar energy project

(KVLY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will reach a new milestone on Thursday when they “Flip the Switch” on the city’s single largest solar project to date.

The event signifies the City pushing past its goal of one megawatt of installed solar by 2020.

The City believes this project will help Madison achieve a major reduction of carbon emissions and reduce the cost of energy over the years.

The press conference will begin at 9 a.m. outside of 1101 East Washington Avenue and will include speeches from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and city staff.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway will also share more about the GreenPower program expansion, which was recently released in the 2020 capital budget.

