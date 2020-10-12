Middleton PD ticket man who allegedly drove through a church

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have identified and ticketed the man who allegedly drove through a Middleton church last Monday.

The Middleton Police Department investigated a single-car crash at 1:00 a.m. Oct. 5 at St. Bernard Catholic Church at 2015 Parmenter Street.

MPD found that the driver, 36-year-old Aaron Klubertanz, was reportedly speeding eastbound on University Avenue when he crossed the center line, struck and knocked over a traffic light at the intersection of Parmenter Street.

Klubertanz kept driving eastbound, then crashed into the west side of the church. Police continued, saying the crash caused “significant damage to his vehicle and the building.”

Middleton PD reported that Klubertanz was the only person in the car and he was not wearing a seat belt. They also noted signs of impairment from the driver and found open intoxicants in his car.

Officers ticketed Klubertanz for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as well as unreasonable and imprudent speed.

Middleton PD also added that they obtained a search warrant for a sample of Klubertanz’s blood, but the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene is still analyzing it.

