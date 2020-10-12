New COVID-19 cases dips below 2,000, but weekly averages keep rising

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin dropped below 2,000 for the first time in a week. However, that number did not fall far enough to keep the weekly average from hitting a new all-time high.

Of any day of the week, Mondays typically see the fewest new cases recorded in the Dept. of Health Services and this Monday was no exception. The agency’s daily update listed 1,956 more people have tested positive for the virus. That’s nearly 400 cases fewer than any other day in the past week, but still nearly 100 more than last Monday.

That higher number meant the state’s seven-day rolling average climbed to a record 2,547 new cases per day, more than double the 1,043 per day average reported at this time last month.

With the latest reported numbers, DHS has tallied 152,192 cases since the pandemic began. With the month-long surge in new cases the share of ones that remain active continues to climb to the point nearly one in five people who have tested positive are still considered active cases and the number of recovered individuals has dropped below 80 percent.

The rising percentage of active cases continues to take its toll on hospitals. DHS figures show 56 more coronavirus patients were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals, bringing to 8,454 the number of people hospitalized at some point after contracting the virus.

Nine new deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began, 1,474 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

We continue to see high numbers of confirmed #COVID19_WI cases. Today, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases is at an all-time high of 2,547, up from 2,395 one week ago. Stay up to date on the latest trends to help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/hUf3IDw1EO — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 12, 2020

