Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases dips below 2,000, but weekly averages keep rising

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin dropped below 2,000 for the first time in a week. However, that number did not fall far enough to keep the weekly average from hitting a new all-time high.

Of any day of the week, Mondays typically see the fewest new cases recorded in the Dept. of Health Services and this Monday was no exception. The agency’s daily update listed 1,956 more people have tested positive for the virus. That’s nearly 400 cases fewer than any other day in the past week, but still nearly 100 more than last Monday.

That higher number meant the state’s seven-day rolling average climbed to a record 2,547 new cases per day, more than double the 1,043 per day average reported at this time last month.

With the latest reported numbers, DHS has tallied 152,192 cases since the pandemic began. With the month-long surge in new cases the share of ones that remain active continues to climb to the point nearly one in five people who have tested positive are still considered active cases and the number of recovered individuals has dropped below 80 percent.

The rising percentage of active cases continues to take its toll on hospitals. DHS figures show 56 more coronavirus patients were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals, bringing to 8,454 the number of people hospitalized at some point after contracting the virus.

Nine new deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began, 1,474 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Chilly blast by the end of the workweek

Updated: 1 hours ago

Politics

Pres. Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Few details about the event have been released at this time.

Badgers

Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.

Local

Judge declines injunction of state mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A St. Croix Co. judge will not block the statewide mask mandate from remaining in effect.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Politics

Wednesday’s the last day to register to vote online or by mail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A major deadline looms for for people looking to make their voices heard at the ballot box this November.

State

5th night of Wauwatosa police shooting protest more peaceful

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators protested for a fifth night in a Milwaukee suburb following a prosecutor’s decision not to charge a police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager.

Agriculture

Labor of love: Farmers feed communities through pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
A new poll shows that people are thinking about farmers and their role in our community more than just one day a year.

News

Rock County businesses pledge to help stop COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago

Local

‘Driftless Strong’: Walk-up exhibit captures how COVID-19 has changed normal life

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Mount Horeb’s Driftless Historium created the exhibit as a way for the community to safely connect and remember they are not alone.