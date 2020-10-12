Advertisement

Pres. Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up, as he departs after speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up, as he departs after speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump is coming to Janesville after all. After being forced to cancel a planned trip because of his COVID-19 diagnosis, the president will head to Rock Co. this weekend.

Few details about the event have been released at this time.

The Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport confirmed to NBC15 that Air Force One will be flying into its airport on Saturday. Airport officials would not confirm if he would also be speaking there, as he had during many events just prior to his coronavirus diagnosis.

WinRed, a GOP online fundraising platform, posted an invitation on its website regarding a Saturday visit as well. It promoted a “VIP pre-speech reception and Make America Great Again event.” The fundraising page also promoted several donation packages, based on donations of up to $15,000.

NBC15 is working on confirming the details of the trip and will update this story as we learn more.

