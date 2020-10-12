Rain tapers off Monday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a cloudy, rainy start to the workweek. The good news is the rain will quickly start to taper off from west to east across the area this afternoon. There’s a good chance a good chunk of the area could see a quite a bit of sunshine before the sunsets this evening. With the clouds and rain and cold front sliding through the area, temperatures this afternoon probably won’t be as warm as this morning. Most places will only be sitting in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. The wind will also pick up out of the northwest this afternoon. Expect a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Future Radar - Monday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

The wind will start to settle down this evening. Most places will drop back into the upper 40s by 9 or 10 p.m. this evening. A south wind will start to develop overnight. This will prevent temperatures from tumbling too far overnight. Most places will bottom out in the low to mid 40s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year. The wind will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and mild day. Highs temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could even flirt with 70 degrees. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be well above average for this time of year. The average high for October 13 in Madison is 60 degrees. Tuesday will also be breeze day. The wind will be out of the west southwest at around 15 mph. Wind gusts on Tuesday could be as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be our last mild day before a chilly blast hits southern Wisconsin. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will also be breezy and mostly sunny.

Next Big Weather Maker - Chilly blast (WMTV NBC15)

A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This front will bring in a slight chance of rain. However, it’s going to have a much bigger impact on our temperatures. The bottom of the thermometer will likely fall out by Thursday. Highs temperatures Thursday through Sunday will likely only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will bottom out just below or near freezing Thursday and Friday nights. This is when an areawide frost and freeze will be possible.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

There will also be a slight chance of rain over the weekend. With the chilly air in place, a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain.

