Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

All Portland Pie dough and cheese products have been recalled at Hannaford grocery stores
Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire.
Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire.(Source: Saco Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACO, Maine (AP) — Officials say a man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket has been arrested.

Police say a customer at a Hannaford grocery store found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5.

This evening the Dover, NH Police Department located Nicholas Mitchel and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant for his arrest in the Hannaford's Portland Pie pizza dough razor blade case.

Posted by Saco Police Department on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Nicholas Mitchel was arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire. He is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie branded products.

Police have expanded the investigation to include other suspected tampering cases.

Hannaford on Sunday recalled all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

