Rock County businesses pledge to help stop COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - In Rock County, COVID-19 tests have reached their highest positive rates since May, but one county group is encouraging business owners to step up for safety.

“We’re making this public commitment to staying as safe as possible,” Janesville business owner Margie Siggelkow said.

To keep the doors to her boutique open, Siggelkow is taking every step she can to keep things clean.

“It basically just radiates this UVC light around the area,” Siggelkow said.

Amid rising infections in the county, she started scheduling something called “UVC sterilization” to disinfect her shop.

“They turn the machine on and then it changes color when it reaches the level for proper sanitation,” Siggelkow explained.

It’s one more method she’s taking, in pledging to ‘Stay Safe’ in Rock County. It’s something business owners across the county are doing to show customers they take sanitation seriously.

“[I’ve been] wiping down surfaces that are common, having my window between me and the customers,” Siggelkow said.

More than 15 community members, from schools to the Chamber of Commerce, make up the ‘Reopen Rock County’ task force. They designed the pledge to keep businesses on track during the pandemic.

Reopen Rock County encourages all businesses to take the pledge to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Reopen Rock County)

“We’re taking employee and customer health seriously, we’re practicing all of the practices that we’ve all talked about, mask-wearing and sanitation, and a handful of other things,” Co-Chair of Reopen Rock County Barry Brandt said.

In taking the pledge, business owners, like Siggelkow, hope every step they take helps them stay afloat during the pandemic.

“The idea is to give recognition to those businesses who take the pledge, allow them to proclaim, ‘we’re a safe place,’” Brandt said.

While the lamp that kills 99% of germs might not solve everything, Siggelkow hopes it gets them closer.

“It’s just another tool I have to make people feel safe and have everything properly sterilized,” Siggelkow said.

More is being done to help local businesses in Janesville. Downtown Janesville is hosting a three-day ‘Shop the Rock’ event to support local businesses starting Nov. 12 to kick off the holiday shopping season.

