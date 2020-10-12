Advertisement

The first snow of the season is possible this weekend

Temperatures will plunge by the end of the week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of three cold fronts will move through the region over the next three days. Mild temperatures will hang around through Wednesday with near, or a little above average high temperatures.

Snow possible this weekend
Colder air will fill in behind these fronts for the end of the week and highs will return to the 40s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some models are indicating a few flakes of snow flying either Saturday, Sunday, or both. Any snow would melt immediately on contact, so no accumulation is expected.

Bear in mind, there are still a lot of things that need to be worked out as far as the forecast is concerned, but don’t be shock to see a few flurries or flurries mixed with sprinkles this weekend.

