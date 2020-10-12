Wednesday’s the last day to register to vote online or by mail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A major deadline looms for for people looking to make their voices heard at the ballot box this November.

This Wednesday, October 14, is the last day someone in Wisconsin can register online or by mail and still be allowed to vote in this year’s presidential election. Anyone who still misses this week’s deadline can still register in person at any absentee ballot voting sites through Friday, October 30, or at the polls on Election Day.

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office also recommends voters who think they are on the rolls go confirm that at myvote.wi.gov. Someone who moved since the last time they voted will need to update that registration.

Anyone looking to register will need proof of address to register, and electronic forms are allowed, the Clerk’s Office explains. The department offers a list of documents that can be used as a proof of address, so long as the name and address match the one on the voter registration form. Some of the allowed items include:

Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable, or internet)

Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card, mortgage)

Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID

Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College, or public school)

Paycheck

Residential lease effective on day of registration (cannot be used if registering to vote by mail)

Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at absentee voting sites and at the polls)

Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless

Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.