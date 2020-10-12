Advertisement

Wisconsin to kickoff Big Ten’s return with Friday night game

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten has announced its game times for its return to college football.

Most of the conference will kickoff on Oct. 12, but Badger fans won’t have to wait that long. UW’s showdown with the University of Illinois, in which the Badgers will be trying to avenge last year’s last second loss to the Illini, will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, while the rest of the conference starts Saturday.

Fans may not be allowed into Camp Randall Stadium for the Badgers home opener this year, but they won’t have to miss the action on their televisions. The Big Ten Network will be carrying the game as well as three more on Saturday, Oct. 24. The full weekend schedule for the Big Ten Network, includes:

DATEGAMETIME (Central)Channel
Friday, Oct. 23Illinois at #16 Wisconsin7 p.m.BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24Rutgers at Michigan State11 a.m.BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24Nebraska at Ohio State11 a.m.FOX
Saturday, Oct. 24Penn State at Indiana2:30 p.m.FS1
Saturday, Oct. 24Iowa at Purdue2:30 p.m.BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24Michigan at Minnesota6:30 p.m.ABC
Saturday, Oct. 24Maryland at Northwestern6:30 p.m.BTN

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

UW Chancellor takes seat on NCAA Board of Governors

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, the university announced her appointment to a four-year term on the collegiate organization’s Board of Governors.

College

WIAC cancels winter sports through the end of the year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has thrown in the towel on sports for the rest of the year.

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Badgers

UW “thrilled” about return of football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says he is “thrilled” for the return of Big Ten football, “specifically BADGER FOOTBALL.”

Latest News

Football

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump joined Big Ten football fans Wednesday morning in celebrating the imminent return of Big Ten football.

College

58 UW- Madison student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Fifty eight student-athletes at University of Wisconsin- Madison have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

Sports

UW men’s and women’s hockey seasons delayed

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The NCAA’s Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences are delaying the start of the season due to COVID-19.

Football

Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.

Sports

Big Ten announces that the fall season is postponed

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall season is officially postponed, saying that the league is now evaluating the possibility of teams playing in the spring.

VOD Recordings

Absentee voting keeps clerks busy

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT