1 killed, 1 hurt when wind blows metal pole into power line

Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WSAW) - One man was killed and another injured Tuesday when the wind blew a metal pole they were holding into power line, electrocuting them.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Town of Dunkirk home where it happened shortly before 9 a.m. after receiving reports the men were injured and unresponsive.

Investigators say a work crew was putting up siding on the house, in the 1400 block of Spring Road, when the wind caught the pole and pushed it into the 7200 volt line.

Witnesses immediately began CPR and emergency crews took over once they arrived. Both men were taken to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced dead.

The names of both individuals were not released, with authorities only saying the man who was killed was 33 years old, while the other man was 28 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation remains ongoing. Alliant Energy responded to assist and OSHA has been notified, it added.

