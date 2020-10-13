$50 million granted to stabilize Wisconsin early care, education system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $50 million in funding for a new round of Child Care Counts payments was allocated Tuesday to help stabilize the early care and education system.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson made the announcement, noting that the state has now invested $130 million in CARES Act funding to early care and education.

This grant will allow child care providers to continue to offer high-quality child care for families across the state.

Secretary Amundson thanked the governor and early care educators in Wisconsin for their commitment to education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’ve helped families like mine and allowed women like me to remain connected to the workforce and their careers,” she said.

The grant also serves to counter the loss of child care across the state. DCF reported in March that 40% of providers had closed their doors, but this figure now sits at 5.3%.

