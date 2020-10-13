Alliant Center COVID-19 testing site temporarily closes Tuesday
It reopened again after approx. a half-hour
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a day that saw even more long lines of people wanting to be tested for COVID-19 testing site, officials at the Alliant Center had to close the site temporarily.
A tweet from the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office blamed the closure on “a computer issue" and urged people not to come for a test at this time.
When the site reopened, officials were estimating it would take someone three hours to be tested.
Even before the temporary closure, people were once again having to wait hours for a test.
Around 12:20 p.m., Public Health Madison and Dane County were warning people that wait times had grown to a minimum of two-and-a-half hours. The agency was asking anyone considering coming Tuesday to reach out to their doctor first to see about being tested there.
People coming to the Alliant Center last Tuesday also had to wait for hours for a COVID-19 test as the facility started its new weekly hours, which has it closed on Mondays.
