Alliant Center COVID-19 testing site temporarily closes Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a day that saw even more long lines of people wanting to be tested for COVID-19 testing site, officials at the Alliant Center had to close the site temporarily.

A tweet from the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office blamed the closure on “a computer issue" and urged people not to come for a test at this time.

When the site reopened, officials were estimating it would take someone three hours to be tested.

The @AlliantECenter COVID testing site is temporarily closed due to a computer issue. Please do not attempt to come for a test at this time. — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) October 13, 2020

Even before the temporary closure, people were once again having to wait hours for a test.

Around 12:20 p.m., Public Health Madison and Dane County were warning people that wait times had grown to a minimum of two-and-a-half hours. The agency was asking anyone considering coming Tuesday to reach out to their doctor first to see about being tested there.

Our COVID test site at @AlliantECenter just opened for the day. Current wait time=2.5 hours minimum. You can call your doctor first to see if they can test you. Our page lists who we recommend/don't recommend get tested & other test options in our area: https://t.co/5vUK2EzEpu. pic.twitter.com/VVFrfxMf1c — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) October 13, 2020

People coming to the Alliant Center last Tuesday also had to wait for hours for a COVID-19 test as the facility started its new weekly hours, which has it closed on Mondays.

