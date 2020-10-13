Advertisement

Callers posed as Amazon employees scam consumers- just in time for Prime Day

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Better Business Bureau is reporting a new scam Tuesday where callers pose as Amazon employees, just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

The way the scam begins is with someone answering a call on their phone and receiving a recorded message from someone claiming to be from Amazon, according to a news release. They will explain that there is a problem with your Amazon account, ranging from a fraudulent charge to a damaged package.

The BBB warned that no matter what the reason is, the caller is just trying to get your personal information.

The caller will then ask for your credit card and account login information, or they will request remote access to your computer to “help” solve the issue.

An additional level to the scheme is when the caller will spoof the organization’s phone number to disguise the call and make it look more legitimate. They have even used the BBB’s phone number.

The bureau advised that consumers be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls, even ignoring them if they ask for personal information. They should also beware of requests to pay for something through a transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp. Finally, report any questionable call or email to Amazon so they can investigate the complaint.

National

Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

State

US Supreme Court asked to settle Wisconsin absentee ballot case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An application to provide a back-up option for voters who do not receive their absentee ballots in the mail in time was filed Tuesday in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Education

$50 million granted to stabilize Wisconsin early care, education system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An additional $50 million in funding for a new round of Child Care Counts payments was allocated Tuesday for early childhood and education.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
DHS now reports 1,508 deaths in the state have been linked to coronavirus.

Local

1 killed, 1 hurt when wind blows metal pole into power line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One man was killed and another injured Tuesday when the wind blew a metal pole they were holding into power line, electrocuting them.

Coronavirus

Alliant Center COVID-19 testing site temporarily closes Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Center temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon.

Local

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
UW Health celebrated Tom Saterlee’s prognosis, noting how rare it is.

Space

Mars will be extra bright Tuesday night!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Parish
On Tuesday, Mars will be at opposition.

Local

Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Mauston police officer faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting another person while showing off his gun collection, while off-duty, after a night of drinking.

Coronavirus

Third Wisconsin prison experiences coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.