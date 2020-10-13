CHILLY BLAST - Bottom of the thermometer falls out soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not... here comes the coldest air of the fall season so far! A strong cold front will drop south across the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This front won’t be a big rain producer for southern Wisconsin but it will have a big impact on our temperatures. There’s likely going to be a 10-20 degree afternoon temperature drop from Wednesday to Thursday. An areawide frost and freeze Thursday and Friday nights will likely bring an end to the growing season, too.

Any chance for a sprinkle today will come to an end this afternoon. Any rain that develops will be light because the air is very dry at surface. There is about a 20 degrees difference from the dew point to the temperature, which means the air is dry. The clouds will even start to breakup this afternoon. Most of the area should see a fair amount of sunshine before the end of the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. The wind will become more westerly this afternoon. Expect a west wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

The wind will start to settle down tonight. Overnight lows will be on either side of 40 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet.

Heads up, stargazers! With Mars at opposition, the red planet will be on display Tuesday night. Opposition occurs when the sun, Earth and Mars lineup with the Earth in the middle. To see Mars, look east after sunset and west before dawn. Mars should be one of the brightest things in the night sky and should appear reddish-orange.

Make sure to get outside and enjoy the mild weather on Wednesday. Wednesday will be our last mild day for quite sometime. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places on Wednesday could even come close to 70 degrees. Despite the mild temperatures, Wednesday will not feature a lot of sunshine. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and slight chance of a light rain shower.

With the leaves near peak fall colors, strong winds are not what we want because they will knock the leaves off the trees and shorten the fall color season.

A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This front will bring in a slight chance of rain. However, the better rain chances with this front will likely stay just north of the area. You are really going to feel a big change in the weather by Thursday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will only be near 50 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is still near 60 degrees, so this is cool for even this time of year.

Temperatures will drop too or just below freezing across the a good chunk of the area Thursday night and Friday night.

The chilly weather will stick around for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. There might be a slight chance for rain and snow showers Sunday and Monday. Yes, the air maybe cold enough for a little frozen precipitation, but no impacts or accumulations are expected.

