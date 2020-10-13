Madison police investigate shots fired on Stoughton Rd.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Stoughton Rd. Monday evening.

MPD reports around 6:11 p.m. a gray sedan was stopped at a red light in the northbound lanes of Stoughton Rd. at Pflaum Rd. when it was rear-ended by another driver.

The driver of the rear vehicle exited the car to speak with the driver of the gray sedan who was aggressive. The driver of the rear vehicle then retreated to their vehicle and drove away, at which point the driver of the gray sedan shot at the fleeing vehicle with a firearm, according to MPD.

MPD says the suspect is described as a male in his 30′s with a medium to heavy build.

No injuries have been reported at this time. A shell casing was found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

