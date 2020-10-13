Advertisement

Mars will be extra bright Tuesday night!

Mars will be at opposition on October 13, 2020.
Mars will be at opposition on October 13, 2020.(WMTV)
By James Parish
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heads up, stargazers! You should be able to get a good look at the red planet Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Mars will be at opposition.

Opposition occurs when the sun, Earth and Mars lineup with the Earth in the middle. Opposition occurs about once every two years.

Since we’ll be looking at the dayside of Mars, we should be able to get a good look at it.

To see mars, look east after sunset and west before dawn.

Mars will be one of the brightest things in the night sky and should appear reddish-orange.

With the moon close at a new moon phase, Mars will not have to compete with bright moonshine Tuesday night.

The sky will also be mostly clear, so clouds should not obstruct anyone’s view.

Sky conditions for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Sky conditions for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.(WMTV)

