Meghan Duggan, a champion across women’s hockey, retires

(AP) - U.S. women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan has announced her retirement after a career in which she won the 2018 Olympic gold medal and seven world championship golds.

Duggan was a central figure in the team’s 2017 boycott over wages and equitable support that led to a new contract with USA Hockey.

On the ice, Duggan was a star forward who had eight points in 15 Olympic games and 20 points in 39 games at world championships.

She helped the U.S. bounce back from a gut-wrenching loss to arch rival Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Olympics and led a culture change that helped the team win in 2018.

