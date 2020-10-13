Advertisement

Merrimac teen pistol whipped, robbed

The 18-year-old was exiting a car when two men beat him and took his wallet, cell phone and backpack
(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old Merrimac male was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to a local hospital to follow up with the victim who suffered significant facial injuries and was dropped off at the emergency room by his friends.

Based on limited information provided to officers, MPD says the victim was likely exiting a car he was in with friends near Todd Dr. and McDivitt Dr. when two men beat him and took his wallet, cell phone and backpack.

Police say the victim was treated for a broken nose, chipped teeth and cuts.

The initial investigation indicates the crime was not random, police say.

