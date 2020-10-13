Merrimac teen pistol whipped, robbed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old Merrimac male was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to a local hospital to follow up with the victim who suffered significant facial injuries and was dropped off at the emergency room by his friends.

Based on limited information provided to officers, MPD says the victim was likely exiting a car he was in with friends near Todd Dr. and McDivitt Dr. when two men beat him and took his wallet, cell phone and backpack.

Police say the victim was treated for a broken nose, chipped teeth and cuts.

The initial investigation indicates the crime was not random, police say.

