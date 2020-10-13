Advertisement

Mineral Point Schools shifts all students to virtual learning

Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Mineral Point School District is shifting all of their students to virtual learning starting Wednesday.

The School Board voted at their meeting on Monday to follow recommendations from the Iowa County Health Department to close the district and move students online.

Tuesday will serve as a prep day, so there will be no virtual or in-person learning. Students should not report to school. The district will fully move to remote learning Wednesday.

The district added that the earliest day they will return to a hybrid schedule would be Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Board also voted to suspend regular season volleyball, cross country and boys soccer. They will be allowing postseason play. Football was also suspended for two weeks.

The student-athletes will be expected to be 100% virtual for 14 days after their last event.

Pointer families and staff should be receiving a communication from the district regarding a shift to all virtual...

Posted by Mineral Point School District on Monday, October 12, 2020

