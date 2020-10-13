Advertisement

MPD arrest man on alleged 6th OWI after striking a car

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.(AP Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Monday on his alleged sixth offense for operating while intoxicated after getting into a crash.

An MPD traffic specialist reported that 43-year-old Billy J. Conner was driving west on Mineral Point Road when he tried to turn left on Junction Road.

He then turned into the path of another car heading east on Mineral Point Road and struck them.

MPD continued, saying Conner was treated for a head injury at a hospital before being taken to the Dane County Jail for his alleged sixth OWI.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

local

$317 MMSD school referendum on the ballot

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The money will mainly go to maintenance and renovations at Madison's four major high schools.

News

More than 250,000 Wisconsin households to received additional FoodShare benefits

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
More than 250,000 Wisconsin households are to receive additional October FoodShare benefits because of the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers on Sept. 22.

Local

How $317 million MMSD referendum could impact West High School

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The money would mainly go to maintenance, renovations and upgrades to Madison’s four major high schools.

Coronavirus

Tavern League sues to end statewide limits on mass gatherings

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Evers Administration is facing another lawsuit challenging the emergency orders health officials have issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
UW Health celebrated Tom Saterlee’s prognosis, noting how rare it is.

Latest News

News

Rockford man credits massive weight loss gets him off the heart transplant list

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission encourages voters to watch absentee ballot counting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
Administrator Meagan Wolfe explained that poll workers will put the same care into counting ballots in the 2020 General Election as do any other.

News

WEC encourages voters to watch ballot tally

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Vice President Mike Pence talks the economy, health care and Supreme Court nominee during campaign stop in Waukesha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tajma Hall
He talked about the Trump administration’s accomplishments, health care, and the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

News

State officials discuss alternate care facility

Updated: 1 hour ago