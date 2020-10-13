MPD arrest man on alleged 6th OWI after striking a car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man Monday on his alleged sixth offense for operating while intoxicated after getting into a crash.

An MPD traffic specialist reported that 43-year-old Billy J. Conner was driving west on Mineral Point Road when he tried to turn left on Junction Road.

He then turned into the path of another car heading east on Mineral Point Road and struck them.

MPD continued, saying Conner was treated for a head injury at a hospital before being taken to the Dane County Jail for his alleged sixth OWI.

