MPD investigating armed robbery on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the east side of Madison just before midnight last night.

Investigators say two adult victims were walking on the 4800 block of Hayes Road, when a suspect approached them, and pulled out a gun while demanding they empty their pockets. After getting the money from the victims, the suspect then ran away.

Madison Police surrounded the area and completed a K9 track, but the suspect was not found.

Police say the suspect was described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, and was wearing a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.