Advertisement

MPD: Suspect reportedly shoots at SUV with children inside while driving

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a man reportedly fired his gun multiple times Sunday in the direction of an SUV with children inside.

A 28-year-old man told police he was driving his SUV with his three children inside at 12:50 along south Stoughton Road.

A black Toyota sedan with tinted windows was driving in the same direction as the SUV, driving recklessly and weaving in and out of lanes, MPD noted.

MPD continued, saying the father stuck his arm out the window and critiqued the driver’s operating. Then, the front passenger window of the Toyota rolled down.

The suspect in the Toyota then reportedly fired a few shots using a small handgun in the direction of the SUV.

The victim stopped his car and then called the police. The victim’s SUV was not hit by any bullets and MPD reported that no one was injured.

Later in the day, MPD found a stolen Toyota Avalon near the Dutch Mill Park and Ride on Collins Court, but it was abandoned. Police thought the suspect would have been in the car, but they were not.

MPD did not give a description of the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison police investigate shots fired on Stoughton Rd.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Stoughton Rd. near Buckeye Rd. Monday evening.

News

Middleton PD ticket man who allegedly drove through a church

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

School official hosts “homecoming gathering"

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Parent’s concerned by Asst. Principal’s “homecoming gathering"

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Since homecoming was cancelled, Supt. Runez explained that DeForest’s Assistant Principal, Matt Bauer, wanted to hold a gathering for his son and some friends with masks and physical distancing at their rural Sauk County home.

News

Packers Foundation awards $1.75 million in grants to state nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded $1.75 million in annual grants to 237 civic and charitable groups statewide, according to a release issued Monday.

Local

Green County homes, businesses to receive broadband expansion from grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Over 6,500 households and 100 businesses in Green County will be receiving expanded high-speed broadband coverage as part of a new grant.

News

Wisconsin vs Illinois to kick off Big Ten season

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 cases dips below 2,000

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Judge declines injunction of statewide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago