MPD: Suspect reportedly shoots at SUV with children inside while driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a man reportedly fired his gun multiple times Sunday in the direction of an SUV with children inside.

A 28-year-old man told police he was driving his SUV with his three children inside at 12:50 along south Stoughton Road.

A black Toyota sedan with tinted windows was driving in the same direction as the SUV, driving recklessly and weaving in and out of lanes, MPD noted.

MPD continued, saying the father stuck his arm out the window and critiqued the driver’s operating. Then, the front passenger window of the Toyota rolled down.

The suspect in the Toyota then reportedly fired a few shots using a small handgun in the direction of the SUV.

The victim stopped his car and then called the police. The victim’s SUV was not hit by any bullets and MPD reported that no one was injured.

Later in the day, MPD found a stolen Toyota Avalon near the Dutch Mill Park and Ride on Collins Court, but it was abandoned. Police thought the suspect would have been in the car, but they were not.

MPD did not give a description of the suspect.

