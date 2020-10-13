Off-duty Mauston officer charged after gun fires, strikes person in groin

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mauston police officer faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting another person while showing off his gun collection, while off-duty, after a night of drinking.

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Mike Sturek and the victim had been drinking at a bar and Sturek admitted to a Juneau Co. detective that he had about a dozen beers that night. The detective reported being able to smell the alcohol coming off Sturek and could tell the sergeant was intoxicated by the way he talked.

Sturek reportedly told the detective after leaving the bar they ended up at Sturek’s home. The off-duty sergeant said he was showing off his guns and grabbed a Walters P22 that the victim had shown an interest in and they went outside.

Once outside, Sturek claims he went to clear the weapon and it fired, striking the victim in the groin. Sturek told the detective they were both shocked that went off.

Sturek told the detective he did not have he “booger picker on the bang switch,” the complaint stated.

The complaint went on to allege that Sturek cleared the gun and released the magazine, but it remained in the magazine well. Sturek had said that he could clear the gun by “rack(ing) the slide” back. However, the complaint states “he thought the weapon was cleared and “racked the slide” back one more time. When he did this, the slide dropped forward and the gun went off.”

Sturek, who claimed to be a firearms instructor, told the detective he was not too familiar with the Walters P22 and had not used the gun much since acquiring it.

The victim was taken to Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse, with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Sturek is one of four Mauston police officers who were on administrative leave simultaneously - although not all for the same reason, leaving the department with only half its staff on active duty. In another incident, two officers were allegedly involved in a bar fight for which one of them could face charges.

