Outagamie Co. deputy confiscates loaded gun at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stopped from bringing a loaded gun with him onto an airplane Monday at the Appleton International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the gun around 2 p.m. in the man’s carry-on bag.

Officials then called the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy confiscated the loaded .380 caliber handgun. The deputy also escorted the man who had the gun away from the security checkpoint.

TSA did not reveal the identity of the man or if he received any penalties. They did note, however, that a typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a security checkpoint is a $4,100 fine that can go as high as $13,669 depending on the circumstances. This penalty applies to travelers with or without a concealed carry permit, because despite having a permit, they are still not allowed to bring a firearm into the passenger section of a plane.

If passengers want to travel with a firearm, they need to put them in a checked bag, unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hard case. They also need to be declared at the airline check-in counter.

