Passengers safely evacuate taxi van fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says everyone evacuated safely after a Madison Taxi started on fire Tuesday afternoon.

MPD says a call came in for a vehicle fire at the BP Gas Station on Midvale Blvd. at 3:42 p.m.

The Madison Fire Department and MPD responded.

The Madison Taxi General Manager told NBC15 the driver was alone, pulled over and safely exited the vehicle before it caught on fire.

MPD says the fire likely started from mechanical issues with the van.

clarification: The story has been updated with information from Madison Taxi stating the driver was alone and had stopped the minivan after detecting a burning odor.

