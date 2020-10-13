Rock County residents can get free masks, thermometers at drive-thru

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents can get free reusable masks and thermometers in a drive-thru this weekend.

The drive-thru will take place from noon to 2 p.m., or until supplies last, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at various locations.

The Board of Health approved the purchase of 7,000 masks and 1,000 thermometers on Aug. 27 to give to the public. A portion of the county’s CARES Act dollars were used for the purchase.

Reopen Rock Task Force, Rock County and United Way Blackhawk Region are teaming up to give these items away for free to residents in need.

Reopen Rock is made up of volunteers that represent various sectors and was formed in response to COVID-19. Two of Reopen Rock’s sector groups identified that disadvantaged families and underserved communities in Rock County would benefit by being given masks, which are vital to limiting the spread of COVID-19. The group will be giving away masks, and thermometers, in order to help people monitor their COVID-19 symptoms.

The locations in Beloit are:

Brother Dutton School, 717 Hackett St.

Merrill Community Center 1428 Wisconsin Ave.

St. Thomas Church 822 E Grand Ave.

The locations in Janesville are:

First Congregational United Church of Christ 54 S Jackson St.

Rock County Job Center 1900 Center Ave.

12 & 12 Drop-In/ Club House 402 W Delevan Dr.

Masks and thermometers will be given to smaller communities during normal business or food pantry hours during the week of Oct. 19.

Clinton: Christ Lutheran Clinton Food Pantry 300 High St.

Edgerton: Edgerton Community Outreach 106 S Main St.

Evansville: AWARE Evansville 209 S 1st St.

Milton: Milton Food Pantry 36 Hilltop Dr.

