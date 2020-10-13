SIDS Awareness Month draws attention to safe sleeping measures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, Awareness Month. According to SSM Health, the cause of SIDS is unknown, with about 3,600 babies dying suddenly and unexpectedly each year in the country.

However, there are measures families can take to prevent cases, and keep their babies safe.

Courtney Schwartz, Family Care Suites supervisor at SSM Health, said it’s important to teach parents and families about safe sleep, and what they can practice at home to prevent issues.

“The biggest thing is having the baby sleeping on their back in a swaddled position with tightly wrapped blankets,” she said. “No extra blankets or stuffed animals or wash cloths or anything like that in the crib. It’s also great to have them sleeping in the room with the parent in their own safe sleeping environment.”

Breastfeeding can also help reduce SIDS, according to Schwartz.

Schwartz said that it’s important to keep cribs clear of items other than a mattress to prevent the baby’s face from being covered.

“Babies tend not to be able to push things away from their face and such, so any loose blankets or stuffed animals, they don’t have the same reactions you or I would if something was covering our face,” she said. “So trying to keep all of those items out of their sleeping environment would help reduce that.”

When setting up a nursery, Schwartz recommended keeping items like stuffed animals, pillows, and bumpers, out of cribs.

“It should really just be a hard, firm, safe mattress and that’s it in there. No pillows, nothing like that,” she said.

Schwartz said making sure a baby has a safe sleeping environment can work to reduce deaths.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.